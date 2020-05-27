1732 Canyon Oaks Drive

Amazing home with large open floor plan! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths in desirable Robinson Ridge and minutes away from the Lake! Nice fenced backyard. Nice new carpet in master bed. New paint through and new floors. Hurry, won't last!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
