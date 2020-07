Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool

A Gorgeous and Spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home with formal living, dining and game room in a great neighborhood with community pool. Large kitchen with SS appliances opens to family room with brick fireplace. Private master down with double sinks, garden tub, separate shower, and WI closet. Huge game room with computer nook and 3 large bedrooms up. Ceramic tile and decorative lighting. Large corner lot with plenty of yard space to play.Upgraded kitchen. Hm Available from July,2020.