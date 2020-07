Amenities

2018 Spacious Traditional Home!. Located at Winn Ridge community. Open Floor plan with Master Bedroom and Study on first Floor. Granite counter tops on kitchen and bathrooms, Three bedrooms and game room up stairs. Great size of back yard with sprinkle system, Ready for you and your family to move in!Tenant is responsible for utilities other than water. HOA is included on the rent . More pictures will be posted by Tomorrow Tuesday.