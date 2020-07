Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Cottonwood is a one story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The floors have been recently renovated and the house has been painted. The backyard is great for family weekends, it is just big. The house has an office that can be used as an alternative bedroom. Don't waste time and come see it.