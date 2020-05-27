1628 Myrtle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Half-Duplex in Little Elm. Open living space with inviting fireplace and wood floors leads to dining and kitchen. There you will find new stove and tile flooring. Split bedrooms with new carpet. Master suite has spacious his and hers walk-in closets and roomy bathroom with garden tub. Side patio with small manageable yard. This is where you want to call home.