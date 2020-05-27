All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated February 14 2020

1628 Myrtle Drive

1628 Myrtle Drive
Location

1628 Myrtle Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Half-Duplex in Little Elm. Open living space with inviting fireplace and wood floors leads to dining and kitchen. There you will find new stove and tile flooring. Split bedrooms with new carpet. Master suite has spacious his and hers walk-in closets and roomy bathroom with garden tub. Side patio with small manageable yard. This is where you want to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 Myrtle Drive have any available units?
1628 Myrtle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1628 Myrtle Drive have?
Some of 1628 Myrtle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 Myrtle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1628 Myrtle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 Myrtle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1628 Myrtle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1628 Myrtle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1628 Myrtle Drive offers parking.
Does 1628 Myrtle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1628 Myrtle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 Myrtle Drive have a pool?
No, 1628 Myrtle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1628 Myrtle Drive have accessible units?
No, 1628 Myrtle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 Myrtle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1628 Myrtle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1628 Myrtle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1628 Myrtle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

