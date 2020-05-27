Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Half-Duplex in Little Elm. Open living space with inviting fireplace and wood floors leads to dining and kitchen. There you will find new stove and tile flooring. Split bedrooms with new carpet. Master suite has spacious his and hers walk-in closets and roomy bathroom with garden tub. Side patio with small manageable yard. This is where you want to call home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1628 Myrtle Drive have any available units?
1628 Myrtle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1628 Myrtle Drive have?
Some of 1628 Myrtle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 Myrtle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1628 Myrtle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.