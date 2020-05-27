1621 Dragonback Pass

Amenities

Great 3 bed 2.5 bath home for entertaining. Large stacked living areas down stairs with a huge kitchen and breakfast nook. Lots of storage and closet space. Huge bedrooms. The master bedroom is massive. This home is a walk away from the walking trail that runs near Witt Rd. NEW CARPET. Spacious backyard. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. We welcome your furry family but no aggressive breeds.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.