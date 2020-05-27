All apartments in Little Elm
1621 Dragonback Pass
1621 Dragonback Pass

1621 Dragonback Pass · No Longer Available
Location

1621 Dragonback Pass, Little Elm, TX 75034

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3 bed 2.5 bath home for entertaining. Large stacked living areas down stairs with a huge kitchen and breakfast nook. Lots of storage and closet space. Huge bedrooms. The master bedroom is massive. This home is a walk away from the walking trail that runs near Witt Rd. NEW CARPET. Spacious backyard. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. We welcome your furry family but no aggressive breeds.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 Dragonback Pass have any available units?
1621 Dragonback Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
Is 1621 Dragonback Pass currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Dragonback Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Dragonback Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 1621 Dragonback Pass is pet friendly.
Does 1621 Dragonback Pass offer parking?
No, 1621 Dragonback Pass does not offer parking.
Does 1621 Dragonback Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Dragonback Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Dragonback Pass have a pool?
No, 1621 Dragonback Pass does not have a pool.
Does 1621 Dragonback Pass have accessible units?
No, 1621 Dragonback Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Dragonback Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 Dragonback Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1621 Dragonback Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 1621 Dragonback Pass does not have units with air conditioning.

