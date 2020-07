Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A Beautifully updated corner lot home! An open floor plan with a corner fireplace in the spacious living room, Granite counter tops, Island in the large kitchen & fridge stays! A large private master bedroom with a walk-in closet and separate jet tub and shower! The forth bedroom makes a great study! You will love the 40X10 covered patio! SEER 16i AC keep you cool & save your utilites bill!