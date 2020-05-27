1585 Brookstone Drive

Amenities
MOVE IN READY and Updated!!! New Flooring, Carpet, Paint and many more!!! Includes Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator. Great location, great neighborhood. open & bright kitchen with tons of cabinets & counter space, oversize laundry, grand master down with large walk-in and separate tub-shower, LARGE breakfast nook overlooking the backyard. Open patio, 3 bedrooms, and 2nd living-game room up, sprinkler and security systems. 0.2 miles to park & community pool. This is a charming home located in the Little Elm Schools.