Last updated August 24 2019 at 2:53 AM

1585 Brookstone Drive

1585 Brookstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1585 Brookstone Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
MOVE IN READY and Updated!!! New Flooring, Carpet, Paint and many more!!! Includes Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator. Great location, great neighborhood. open & bright kitchen with tons of cabinets & counter space, oversize laundry, grand master down with large walk-in and separate tub-shower, LARGE breakfast nook overlooking the backyard. Open patio, 3 bedrooms, and 2nd living-game room up, sprinkler and security systems. 0.2 miles to park & community pool. This is a charming home located in the Little Elm Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1585 Brookstone Drive have any available units?
1585 Brookstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1585 Brookstone Drive have?
Some of 1585 Brookstone Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1585 Brookstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1585 Brookstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1585 Brookstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1585 Brookstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1585 Brookstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1585 Brookstone Drive offers parking.
Does 1585 Brookstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1585 Brookstone Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1585 Brookstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1585 Brookstone Drive has a pool.
Does 1585 Brookstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 1585 Brookstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1585 Brookstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1585 Brookstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1585 Brookstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1585 Brookstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

