1585 Brookstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

MOVE IN READY and Updated!!! New Flooring, Carpet, Paint and many more!!! Includes Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator. Great location, great neighborhood. open & bright kitchen with tons of cabinets & counter space, oversize laundry, grand master down with large walk-in and separate tub-shower, LARGE breakfast nook overlooking the backyard. Open patio, 3 bedrooms, and 2nd living-game room up, sprinkler and security systems. 0.2 miles to park & community pool. This is a charming home located in the Little Elm Schools.