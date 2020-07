Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities playground pool

Pristine, move in ready home in an established neighborhood in Little Elm. Wood flooring in the living areas with carpet in the bedroom that was installed in 2017. Living area opens to kitchen and it's perfect for entertaining. Home also features a large backyard. This neighborhood has a playground and a community pool within walking distance. Roof replaced in 2016. Disposal replaced 2018. Don't miss out on this great home!