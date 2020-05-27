1571 Brookstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking

Newly UPDATED! This wonderful, two story home in Wynfield Farms is pet-friendly and move-in-ready! This beautiful traditional home features a light, bright and open floor plan. The kitchen was recently updated with white quartz countertops, includes an island, is open to the living room and perfect for entertaining. Double French doors lead to to the large fenced backyard with a covered patio. All bedrooms upstairs including a flex space that can be used as a study, den or game room. Spacious master bedroom with en-suite bathroom featuring a garden tub, walk-in shower, new white quartz counter tops and large walk-in closet.