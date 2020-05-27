All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated January 25 2020 at 3:58 AM

1571 Brookstone Drive

1571 Brookstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1571 Brookstone Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
Newly UPDATED! This wonderful, two story home in Wynfield Farms is pet-friendly and move-in-ready! This beautiful traditional home features a light, bright and open floor plan. The kitchen was recently updated with white quartz countertops, includes an island, is open to the living room and perfect for entertaining. Double French doors lead to to the large fenced backyard with a covered patio. All bedrooms upstairs including a flex space that can be used as a study, den or game room. Spacious master bedroom with en-suite bathroom featuring a garden tub, walk-in shower, new white quartz counter tops and large walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1571 Brookstone Drive have any available units?
1571 Brookstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1571 Brookstone Drive have?
Some of 1571 Brookstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1571 Brookstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1571 Brookstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1571 Brookstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1571 Brookstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1571 Brookstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1571 Brookstone Drive offers parking.
Does 1571 Brookstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1571 Brookstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1571 Brookstone Drive have a pool?
No, 1571 Brookstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1571 Brookstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 1571 Brookstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1571 Brookstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1571 Brookstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1571 Brookstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1571 Brookstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

