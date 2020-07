Amenities

Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home just a half of a mile from the Lake! This lovely home features vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, a lot of windows for natural light, walk in closet, master suite, large fenced in yard, wood burning fire place, window blinds, laminate and tile flooring in all living areas and halls. HUGE 2 story shed with electricity will be perfect for a workshop, crafting, additional storage or a Man Cave! A must see!