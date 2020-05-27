14220 Blueberry Hill Drive

Amenities

WOW! Stunning 5 BR 2 full bath homes in sought after Frisco Hills! Custom home built by Grand Homes, backs up to beautiful greenbelt, & home faces north. Award-Winning Frisco ISD! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, spiral staircase, huge game room, hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows, and much much more! HUGE kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in pantry. Master bath offers separate vanities, separate shower, garden tub, and walk-in closet! Home within walking distance to community pool, park, & Miller Elementary. Short drive to Toyota Headquarters, The Star, dining, shopping, entertainment, and much more! MUST SEE!