Little Elm, TX
14220 Blueberry Hill Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14220 Blueberry Hill Drive

14220 Blueberry Hill Dr
Location

14220 Blueberry Hill Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
WOW! Stunning 5 BR 2 full bath homes in sought after Frisco Hills! Custom home built by Grand Homes, backs up to beautiful greenbelt, & home faces north. Award-Winning Frisco ISD! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, spiral staircase, huge game room, hardwood floors, floor to ceiling windows, and much much more! HUGE kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets, backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in pantry. Master bath offers separate vanities, separate shower, garden tub, and walk-in closet! Home within walking distance to community pool, park, & Miller Elementary. Short drive to Toyota Headquarters, The Star, dining, shopping, entertainment, and much more! MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14220 Blueberry Hill Drive have any available units?
14220 Blueberry Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 14220 Blueberry Hill Drive have?
Some of 14220 Blueberry Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14220 Blueberry Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14220 Blueberry Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14220 Blueberry Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14220 Blueberry Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 14220 Blueberry Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 14220 Blueberry Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14220 Blueberry Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14220 Blueberry Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14220 Blueberry Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14220 Blueberry Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 14220 Blueberry Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 14220 Blueberry Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14220 Blueberry Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14220 Blueberry Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14220 Blueberry Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14220 Blueberry Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

