Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1-story home in the heart of Little Elm. This north facing home has custom paint, designer fixtures, and too many upgrades to mention. North facing with great landscaping. Large backyard with a deck for relaxing or entertaining. Easy access to major roads, shopping, restaurants, and other points of interest. Refrigerator included with the lease.