1413 Ridgecrest Drive

Fully Renovated! Open Concept! Waterview House! Luxury affordable home with upgrades almost everywhere: NEW Luxury Vinyle Plank, NEW Wood Cabinet all over the house, Contemporary Quartz Countertops, New Whirpool Appliances, Framless Glass Shower and More! Enjoy the natural sunlight with many windows and oversized sliding door to the backyard! Walk to the community pool and other amenities! Easy access to Little Elm shopping and dining area and 10 minutes to Dallas North Tollway! A Beautiful House you can call HOME! Come and See!!!