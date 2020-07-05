All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated March 30 2019 at 8:53 AM

1412 Rose Bud Court

1412 Rose Bud Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1412 Rose Bud Ct, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful home in Paloma Creek - Gehan Home - nearly new. Laurel Plan. 10' ceilings. 3-2-2. 2 dining areas. Eat in kitchen. Formal dining. Study - den. Gourmet island kitchen offers granite counter tops, SS appliances including refrigerator, gas cooktop, breakfast nook. Master suite has his and hers sinks, separate shower, garden tub, walk in closet. Oversized corner lot, huge back yard. Covered back patio. Washer and dryer is included. Currently home is furnished. Furniture to be removed by move in. MAY be available to be included in the lease for extra rent. Inquire. Full use of all community amenities. Master planned community. Park, pools, hike and bike. Wow - just have to see this beauty

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Rose Bud Court have any available units?
1412 Rose Bud Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1412 Rose Bud Court have?
Some of 1412 Rose Bud Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Rose Bud Court currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Rose Bud Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Rose Bud Court pet-friendly?
No, 1412 Rose Bud Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1412 Rose Bud Court offer parking?
Yes, 1412 Rose Bud Court offers parking.
Does 1412 Rose Bud Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1412 Rose Bud Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Rose Bud Court have a pool?
Yes, 1412 Rose Bud Court has a pool.
Does 1412 Rose Bud Court have accessible units?
No, 1412 Rose Bud Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Rose Bud Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 Rose Bud Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1412 Rose Bud Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1412 Rose Bud Court does not have units with air conditioning.

