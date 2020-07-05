1412 Rose Bud Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wonderful home in Paloma Creek - Gehan Home - nearly new. Laurel Plan. 10' ceilings. 3-2-2. 2 dining areas. Eat in kitchen. Formal dining. Study - den. Gourmet island kitchen offers granite counter tops, SS appliances including refrigerator, gas cooktop, breakfast nook. Master suite has his and hers sinks, separate shower, garden tub, walk in closet. Oversized corner lot, huge back yard. Covered back patio. Washer and dryer is included. Currently home is furnished. Furniture to be removed by move in. MAY be available to be included in the lease for extra rent. Inquire. Full use of all community amenities. Master planned community. Park, pools, hike and bike. Wow - just have to see this beauty