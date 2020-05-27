All apartments in Little Elm
1316 Water Lily Drive
Last updated August 20 2019 at 6:40 PM

1316 Water Lily Drive

1316 Water Lily Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1316 Water Lily Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
key fob access
Gorgeous updated Little Elm home on large Corner Lot with tons of upgrades, including a Second Air Conditioning unit added, Granite kitchen countertops, engineered wood flooring throughout the first floor, Oversized covered Back patio, Extra deep single basin sink and upgraded faucet in kitchen, Security storm doors installed in both front and back doors, Multi use adj. track storage system installed in garage, Recently replaced roof, and gutters, steel frame construction, Keyless entry added to frt door, Recently replaced Oven, range and microwave, recently replaced garage door. Walk to Community Pool, Playground, and Little Elm schools. Easy access to Hwy. 423 And HWY. 380.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 Water Lily Drive have any available units?
1316 Water Lily Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1316 Water Lily Drive have?
Some of 1316 Water Lily Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 Water Lily Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1316 Water Lily Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 Water Lily Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1316 Water Lily Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1316 Water Lily Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1316 Water Lily Drive offers parking.
Does 1316 Water Lily Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1316 Water Lily Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 Water Lily Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1316 Water Lily Drive has a pool.
Does 1316 Water Lily Drive have accessible units?
No, 1316 Water Lily Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 Water Lily Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1316 Water Lily Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1316 Water Lily Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1316 Water Lily Drive has units with air conditioning.

