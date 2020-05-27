1316 Water Lily Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage key fob access

Gorgeous updated Little Elm home on large Corner Lot with tons of upgrades, including a Second Air Conditioning unit added, Granite kitchen countertops, engineered wood flooring throughout the first floor, Oversized covered Back patio, Extra deep single basin sink and upgraded faucet in kitchen, Security storm doors installed in both front and back doors, Multi use adj. track storage system installed in garage, Recently replaced roof, and gutters, steel frame construction, Keyless entry added to frt door, Recently replaced Oven, range and microwave, recently replaced garage door. Walk to Community Pool, Playground, and Little Elm schools. Easy access to Hwy. 423 And HWY. 380.