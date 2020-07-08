1273 Lasso Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Wow, New Wood Floor in living room, study room and all bed rooms. Ceramic tiled floor in kitchen and bath rooms. New Painting. Built in 2013 with many upgrades. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths plus office. Good floor plan, large family room with beautiful stone fireplace, great kitchen with granite counter tops, ceramic backsplash, 42 inch maple cabinets, kitchen island and stainless appliances. Ceramic tiled shower and tub surround walls in bath room, big covered patio, full gutter, sprinkler system, nice size and fenced yard. Splash water Area, Barbecue, Court & Hockey!