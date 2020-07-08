All apartments in Little Elm
1273 Lasso Drive

1273 Lasso Court · No Longer Available
Location

1273 Lasso Court, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Wow, New Wood Floor in living room, study room and all bed rooms. Ceramic tiled floor in kitchen and bath rooms. New Painting. Built in 2013 with many upgrades. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths plus office. Good floor plan, large family room with beautiful stone fireplace, great kitchen with granite counter tops, ceramic backsplash, 42 inch maple cabinets, kitchen island and stainless appliances. Ceramic tiled shower and tub surround walls in bath room, big covered patio, full gutter, sprinkler system, nice size and fenced yard. Splash water Area, Barbecue, Court & Hockey!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1273 Lasso Drive have any available units?
1273 Lasso Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1273 Lasso Drive have?
Some of 1273 Lasso Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1273 Lasso Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1273 Lasso Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1273 Lasso Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1273 Lasso Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1273 Lasso Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1273 Lasso Drive offers parking.
Does 1273 Lasso Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1273 Lasso Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1273 Lasso Drive have a pool?
No, 1273 Lasso Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1273 Lasso Drive have accessible units?
No, 1273 Lasso Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1273 Lasso Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1273 Lasso Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1273 Lasso Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1273 Lasso Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

