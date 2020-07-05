1032 Water Garden Circle

Amenities

Beautiful and immaculate 1 story Gehan model home in popular Paloma Creek community! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, formal dining room and study. Hardwood floors in main area. Gourmet kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, island with breakfast bar, large breakfast area. Family room with gas starter fireplace and door to the covered patio and shady backyard! Master is separate for privacy with spa-like bath featuring garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks, granite, walk-in closet. Move-in ready! Convenient to 380 and Denton. Very close to Lake Lewisville. Paloma Creek is a master planned community with pools, parks, playgrounds, trails & more. Refrigerator included with rental.