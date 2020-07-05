All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated July 16 2019 at 2:59 AM

1032 Water Garden Circle

1032 Water Garden Cir · No Longer Available
Location

1032 Water Garden Cir, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful and immaculate 1 story Gehan model home in popular Paloma Creek community! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, formal dining room and study. Hardwood floors in main area. Gourmet kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, island with breakfast bar, large breakfast area. Family room with gas starter fireplace and door to the covered patio and shady backyard! Master is separate for privacy with spa-like bath featuring garden tub, separate shower, dual sinks, granite, walk-in closet. Move-in ready! Convenient to 380 and Denton. Very close to Lake Lewisville. Paloma Creek is a master planned community with pools, parks, playgrounds, trails & more. Refrigerator included with rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

