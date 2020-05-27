1029 Broken Spoke Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill

Super cute home ready for it's next tenants! Located in the Stardust community, this 3 bed 2 bath home features fresh paint, tile floors throughout main living areas and kitchen, carpet in bedrooms, HUGE master suite (can you say closet?) and gas fireplace for quick ambiance. The backyard is made for entertaining! Covered patio with fire pit and lots of seating are waiting for your next BBQ. Doggie door is already in place! Community pool is within walking distance. Award winning Chavez Elementary is right around the corner. Come be a part of this growing community! Home is ready to move in!