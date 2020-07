Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy 3 BR, 1 story-2 car-front entry 1560 SF house, very open plan, ceramic flooring thru-out the entire home is allergy free. Good location near elementary, little Elm stadium, hike and bike trails, a few minutes to Lake Lewisville

and shopping, restaurants. Light, bright and open kitchen built-in micro. Spacious master Bath with walk-in closet, the garage and storage room with lots shelves and desks, covered patio, Nice neighborhood, Come and see