Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful one story 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home is for rent in Stardust, Little Elm. Open floor plan with split bedrooms, ceramic tile throughout except Mar 2020 brand new carpet in all bedrooms. 10 ft high ceiling, crown molding in dining and family room. Brand New Dishwasher and Brand New Kitchen Sink.