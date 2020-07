Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom home available in Liberty Hill! - Great like-new build, with wood laminate through out downstairs common areas, spacious, living, kitchen, dining area concept, Washer and Dryer included! Attached garage, fenced private yard. One pet okay, per approval, please inquire.



Call 512-582-2445 for more information on this property and to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE3184224)