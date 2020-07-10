All apartments in Leon Valley
7707 FORELOCK ST
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

7707 FORELOCK ST

7707 Forelock Street · No Longer Available
Location

7707 Forelock Street, Leon Valley, TX 78240
Canterfield

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy this spacious home with an open-floor plan in a quiet, well-established neighborhood in Leon Valley that is also conveniently located to major roads, shops & restaurants.A place to look forward to coming home to.All 3 bedrooms have 1 yr old wood floors, rest of house has laminate.Windows equipped with updated quality blinds.Large yard space (wood-fenced back yard) provides relaxation, in the form of gardening and/or loungingOversized shed and garage provide plentiful storage space. No HOA! New siding!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7707 FORELOCK ST have any available units?
7707 FORELOCK ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leon Valley, TX.
Is 7707 FORELOCK ST currently offering any rent specials?
7707 FORELOCK ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7707 FORELOCK ST pet-friendly?
No, 7707 FORELOCK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leon Valley.
Does 7707 FORELOCK ST offer parking?
Yes, 7707 FORELOCK ST offers parking.
Does 7707 FORELOCK ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7707 FORELOCK ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7707 FORELOCK ST have a pool?
No, 7707 FORELOCK ST does not have a pool.
Does 7707 FORELOCK ST have accessible units?
No, 7707 FORELOCK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 7707 FORELOCK ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 7707 FORELOCK ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7707 FORELOCK ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 7707 FORELOCK ST does not have units with air conditioning.

