7707 FORELOCK ST

Enjoy this spacious home with an open-floor plan in a quiet, well-established neighborhood in Leon Valley that is also conveniently located to major roads, shops & restaurants.A place to look forward to coming home to.All 3 bedrooms have 1 yr old wood floors, rest of house has laminate.Windows equipped with updated quality blinds.Large yard space (wood-fenced back yard) provides relaxation, in the form of gardening and/or loungingOversized shed and garage provide plentiful storage space. No HOA! New siding!