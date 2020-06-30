6617 Forest Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Leon Valley~Spacious 2 Bedroom~Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances~2 Car Garage~Backyard - Freshly painted interior with all new vinyl faux wood flooring throughout. No carpeting! Kitchen has been updated with new shaker cabinets, granite counter tops plus brand new stainless steel appliance package to include refrigerator, built-in microwave and smoothtop stove/range. Very spacious bedrooms with jack-n-jill bathroom. Private backyard and attached two car garage. Do not miss this oportunity! Pets welcome with deposit. Located off Evers Rd. just around the corner from Rimkus Park and more!



(RLNE5350304)