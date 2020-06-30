6617 Forest Grove

Amenities
Leon Valley~Spacious 2 Bedroom~Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances~2 Car Garage~Backyard - Freshly painted interior with all new vinyl faux wood flooring throughout. No carpeting! Kitchen has been updated with new shaker cabinets, granite counter tops plus brand new stainless steel appliance package to include refrigerator, built-in microwave and smoothtop stove/range. Very spacious bedrooms with jack-n-jill bathroom. Private backyard and attached two car garage. Do not miss this oportunity! Pets welcome with deposit. Located off Evers Rd. just around the corner from Rimkus Park and more!
(RLNE5350304)