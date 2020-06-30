All apartments in Leon Valley
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

6617 Forest Grove

6617 Forest Grv · No Longer Available
Location

6617 Forest Grv, Leon Valley, TX 78240
Leon Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Leon Valley~Spacious 2 Bedroom~Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances~2 Car Garage~Backyard - Freshly painted interior with all new vinyl faux wood flooring throughout. No carpeting! Kitchen has been updated with new shaker cabinets, granite counter tops plus brand new stainless steel appliance package to include refrigerator, built-in microwave and smoothtop stove/range. Very spacious bedrooms with jack-n-jill bathroom. Private backyard and attached two car garage. Do not miss this oportunity! Pets welcome with deposit. Located off Evers Rd. just around the corner from Rimkus Park and more!

(RLNE5350304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6617 Forest Grove have any available units?
6617 Forest Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leon Valley, TX.
What amenities does 6617 Forest Grove have?
Some of 6617 Forest Grove's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6617 Forest Grove currently offering any rent specials?
6617 Forest Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6617 Forest Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, 6617 Forest Grove is pet friendly.
Does 6617 Forest Grove offer parking?
Yes, 6617 Forest Grove offers parking.
Does 6617 Forest Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6617 Forest Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6617 Forest Grove have a pool?
No, 6617 Forest Grove does not have a pool.
Does 6617 Forest Grove have accessible units?
No, 6617 Forest Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 6617 Forest Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 6617 Forest Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6617 Forest Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 6617 Forest Grove does not have units with air conditioning.

