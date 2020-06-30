All apartments in Leander
Last updated February 27 2020

703 Thrush Drive

703 Thrush Drive · No Longer Available
Location

703 Thrush Drive, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 4/2.5 in the coveted Oak Ridge neighborhood! Recently updated home, real HARDWOOD FLOORS, on trend paint colors and new lighting. Large bedrooms with walk-in closets and a huge Master suite with 2 closets and bay windows overlooking the giant back yard. Per the owner, 2" faux wood blinds to be installed throughout prior to lease start date. Easy access to 183, 183A, Crystal Falls etc. Fast and Easy Application Process!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Thrush Drive have any available units?
703 Thrush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
Is 703 Thrush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
703 Thrush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Thrush Drive pet-friendly?
No, 703 Thrush Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leander.
Does 703 Thrush Drive offer parking?
No, 703 Thrush Drive does not offer parking.
Does 703 Thrush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 Thrush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Thrush Drive have a pool?
No, 703 Thrush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 703 Thrush Drive have accessible units?
No, 703 Thrush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Thrush Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 Thrush Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 703 Thrush Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 Thrush Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

