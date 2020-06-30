703 Thrush Drive

Amenities

Spacious 4/2.5 in the coveted Oak Ridge neighborhood! Recently updated home, real HARDWOOD FLOORS, on trend paint colors and new lighting. Large bedrooms with walk-in closets and a huge Master suite with 2 closets and bay windows overlooking the giant back yard. Per the owner, 2" faux wood blinds to be installed throughout prior to lease start date. Easy access to 183, 183A, Crystal Falls etc. Fast and Easy Application Process!

