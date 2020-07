Amenities

granite counters pet friendly pool bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

THIS POPULAR VALLEY FORGE IS A VAULTED OPEN DESIGN WITH A BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, FULL YARD LANDSCAPING & SPRINKLER SYSTEM, MASTER SUITE DOWNSTAIRS WITH GARDEN TUB, DOUBLE VANITY AND TILED SHOWER, HOME OFFICE, LOFT & 3 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. ON A CULDESAC WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE FROM POOL, & PARK.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.