All apartments in Leander
Find more places like 314 Sendero Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leander, TX
/
314 Sendero Lane
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

314 Sendero Lane

314 Sendero Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leander
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

314 Sendero Lane, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious Open Concept Home for Rent in Leander, 314 Sendero - Gorgeous home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths situated in Leander, TX. The spacious home garners over 2000sqft of space and provides a large backyard for entertaining. The open concept feel of the home gives you the space and the mother-in-law plan allows for separation from the 3 secondary bedrooms and the Master Suite.

The large covered back patio is perfect for the evening nights with a large deck and nice yard.

The interior will sport all new carpeting throughout and will be available 8/1/2015.

Location is key for this home which provides quick access to the Metro Rail and the 183A toll. Also the highly sought after Leander Independent School district makes this home perfect for any family.

Don't miss this rare opportunity,

If you need help with leasing or property management in Round Rock than go to http://www.austinpropertymanagementpros.com

(RLNE2394288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Sendero Lane have any available units?
314 Sendero Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
Is 314 Sendero Lane currently offering any rent specials?
314 Sendero Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Sendero Lane pet-friendly?
No, 314 Sendero Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leander.
Does 314 Sendero Lane offer parking?
No, 314 Sendero Lane does not offer parking.
Does 314 Sendero Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Sendero Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Sendero Lane have a pool?
No, 314 Sendero Lane does not have a pool.
Does 314 Sendero Lane have accessible units?
No, 314 Sendero Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Sendero Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 Sendero Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Sendero Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 Sendero Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

22 North
149 S Bagdad Rd
Leander, TX 78641
Trailside Oaks
680 Naumann Dr
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
Hermosa Village
11680 Hero Way West
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd
Leander, TX 78641
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard
Leander, TX 78641

Similar Pages

Leander 1 BedroomsLeander 2 Bedrooms
Leander Apartments with ParkingLeander Dog Friendly Apartments
Leander Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TX
Hornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXKingsland, TXNolanville, TXCanyon Lake, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District