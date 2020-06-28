314 Sendero Lane

Amenities

Spacious Open Concept Home for Rent in Leander, 314 Sendero - Gorgeous home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths situated in Leander, TX. The spacious home garners over 2000sqft of space and provides a large backyard for entertaining. The open concept feel of the home gives you the space and the mother-in-law plan allows for separation from the 3 secondary bedrooms and the Master Suite.



The large covered back patio is perfect for the evening nights with a large deck and nice yard.



The interior will sport all new carpeting throughout and will be available 8/1/2015.



Location is key for this home which provides quick access to the Metro Rail and the 183A toll. Also the highly sought after Leander Independent School district makes this home perfect for any family.



Don't miss this rare opportunity,



(RLNE2394288)