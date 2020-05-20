3017 Scout Pony Drive

Amenities

Beautiful upgraded 2 story 2017 built single family home, 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom with master bedroom and study downstairs, open floor plan with high ceilings in the living room built by highly acclaimed builder - Taylor Morrison, Benito floor plan.

Community and Location/Location/Location:

This beautiful house is in the highly desired Crystal Falls community with peaceful, serene, breath-taking views with clean fresh air, NO pollution and great amenities including multiple swimming pools, tennis courts, walking/running trails, parks, children's play scapes, Cedar Park Hindu Temple, Veteran's park, dog park, and Crystal Falls Golf Course! Feeding into highly rated elementary, middle and high schools in Leander ISD which are all in walking distance from the house. Multiple day care options in the area. Multiple shopping, restaurant and entertainment options like Randall’s, HEB, Walmart, Costco, Lowe’s, Chuy’s, Whole Foods, BJ’s brewery, Cinemark, etc are within 10-15 mins driving distance from the house. "The Domain" which has the huge collection of fine dining, restaurants, shopping, movies, entertainment, etc is just a short 25 minute drive away. North Austin High-Tech Employers like Apple, Samsung, Amazon, Dell, Visa, Indeed, etc. are just a short 25 mins commute away.

The House and Upgrades:

The owners have meticulously built this dream home from scratch and have not held back in making their home the best possible home out there!

The exterior of the house has an upgraded whitish/yellow beautiful stone elevation. The homeowners paid an extra lot premium to get the biggest lot in the street and to ensure that no neighbors are directly opposite the house. The house sits on a huge 7500 sqft lot that gives it a long driveway that can fit 4-6 cars, a big flower bed with rose plants, a large front yard, and an even bigger entertainer’s backyard. The backyard has a huge covered back patio where the owners have installed a gas connection that can be hooked up to a grill for barbecue parties. The house has an indoor living space of 2585 sqft with upgraded bay windows in the master bedroom, a walk-in shower and a separate huge soaking bathtub in the master bathroom. The owners have added a whopping $45,000 to $50,000 worth of lavish upgrades to the house which gives the house a very rich luxurious look like expensive wooden flooring, high ceilings, pop-up ceilings, bay windows, tall 8-foot doors, wider base boards, metal baluster railings in stairs, espresso cabinets, granite countertops, backsplash, tiles, accents, lantern lights, water softener loop, etc, etc. There are pre-wiring and security upgrades built in throughout the house. A few notable mentions of pre-wiring upgrades are for ceiling mounted projector connections and a fully blown 7.1 surround sound system in the game/media room.

One pet limit for the home, 50 lb max.



If you're in the market for a rental home now, you don't want to miss checking out this house. This isn't just another rental home in the market. It's like living in paradise and we're sure you'll make a lot of wonderful memories in this house for yourself and your family. You work so hard in life, you and your family deserve the best place to rest and relax.

