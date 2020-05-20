All apartments in Leander
Find more places like 3017 Scout Pony Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leander, TX
/
3017 Scout Pony Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:50 PM

3017 Scout Pony Drive

3017 Scout Pony Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leander
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3017 Scout Pony Drive, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
Beautiful upgraded 2 story 2017 built single family home, 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom with master bedroom and study downstairs, open floor plan with high ceilings in the living room built by highly acclaimed builder - Taylor Morrison, Benito floor plan.
Community and Location/Location/Location:
This beautiful house is in the highly desired Crystal Falls community with peaceful, serene, breath-taking views with clean fresh air, NO pollution and great amenities including multiple swimming pools, tennis courts, walking/running trails, parks, children's play scapes, Cedar Park Hindu Temple, Veteran's park, dog park, and Crystal Falls Golf Course! Feeding into highly rated elementary, middle and high schools in Leander ISD which are all in walking distance from the house. Multiple day care options in the area. Multiple shopping, restaurant and entertainment options like Randall’s, HEB, Walmart, Costco, Lowe’s, Chuy’s, Whole Foods, BJ’s brewery, Cinemark, etc are within 10-15 mins driving distance from the house. "The Domain" which has the huge collection of fine dining, restaurants, shopping, movies, entertainment, etc is just a short 25 minute drive away. North Austin High-Tech Employers like Apple, Samsung, Amazon, Dell, Visa, Indeed, etc. are just a short 25 mins commute away.
The House and Upgrades:
The owners have meticulously built this dream home from scratch and have not held back in making their home the best possible home out there!
The exterior of the house has an upgraded whitish/yellow beautiful stone elevation. The homeowners paid an extra lot premium to get the biggest lot in the street and to ensure that no neighbors are directly opposite the house. The house sits on a huge 7500 sqft lot that gives it a long driveway that can fit 4-6 cars, a big flower bed with rose plants, a large front yard, and an even bigger entertainer’s backyard. The backyard has a huge covered back patio where the owners have installed a gas connection that can be hooked up to a grill for barbecue parties. The house has an indoor living space of 2585 sqft with upgraded bay windows in the master bedroom, a walk-in shower and a separate huge soaking bathtub in the master bathroom. The owners have added a whopping $45,000 to $50,000 worth of lavish upgrades to the house which gives the house a very rich luxurious look like expensive wooden flooring, high ceilings, pop-up ceilings, bay windows, tall 8-foot doors, wider base boards, metal baluster railings in stairs, espresso cabinets, granite countertops, backsplash, tiles, accents, lantern lights, water softener loop, etc, etc. There are pre-wiring and security upgrades built in throughout the house. A few notable mentions of pre-wiring upgrades are for ceiling mounted projector connections and a fully blown 7.1 surround sound system in the game/media room.
One pet limit for the home, 50 lb max.

If you're in the market for a rental home now, you don't want to miss checking out this house. This isn't just another rental home in the market. It's like living in paradise and we're sure you'll make a lot of wonderful memories in this house for yourself and your family. You work so hard in life, you and your family deserve the best place to rest and relax.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3017 Scout Pony Drive have any available units?
3017 Scout Pony Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 3017 Scout Pony Drive have?
Some of 3017 Scout Pony Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3017 Scout Pony Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3017 Scout Pony Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 Scout Pony Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3017 Scout Pony Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3017 Scout Pony Drive offer parking?
No, 3017 Scout Pony Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3017 Scout Pony Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3017 Scout Pony Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 Scout Pony Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3017 Scout Pony Drive has a pool.
Does 3017 Scout Pony Drive have accessible units?
No, 3017 Scout Pony Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 Scout Pony Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3017 Scout Pony Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3017 Scout Pony Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3017 Scout Pony Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

22 North
149 S Bagdad Rd
Leander, TX 78641
Trailside Oaks
680 Naumann Dr
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
Hermosa Village
11680 Hero Way West
Leander, TX 78641
The Standard at Leander Station
1680 Hero Way
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd
Leander, TX 78641

Similar Pages

Leander 1 BedroomsLeander 2 Bedrooms
Leander Apartments with ParkingLeander Dog Friendly Apartments
Leander Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TX
Hornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXKingsland, TXNolanville, TXCanyon Lake, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District