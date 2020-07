Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Two Story New Home for Lease located in Village at Leander Station. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, Hard surface flooring throughout downstairs except Master Bedroom which is located on the first floor, Ceiling fan in every room, Granite counters and Island, 2" blinds, covered front porch, sprinkler system, 2 car garage with opener, stainless electric appliances, oversized backyard patio, high ceilings, large loft and never lived in. Close to highways, shopping, restaurants and more.