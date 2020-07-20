201 Bluebonnet

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Leander: Old Town Village: 4 BD 2 BA House for Rent - **Make Ready in Progress...New photos and video coming soon** Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with approx 1760 sqft of living space. Open and bright layout. Island kitchen. Large fenced yard. Close to schools, entertainment and shopping. *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



(RLNE4751442)