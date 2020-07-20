All apartments in Leander
Leander, TX
201 Bluebonnet
201 Bluebonnet

201 Bluebonnet Trl · No Longer Available
Location

201 Bluebonnet Trl, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Leander: Old Town Village: 4 BD 2 BA House for Rent - **Make Ready in Progress...New photos and video coming soon** Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with approx 1760 sqft of living space. Open and bright layout. Island kitchen. Large fenced yard. Close to schools, entertainment and shopping. *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

(RLNE4751442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Bluebonnet have any available units?
201 Bluebonnet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
Is 201 Bluebonnet currently offering any rent specials?
201 Bluebonnet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Bluebonnet pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Bluebonnet is pet friendly.
Does 201 Bluebonnet offer parking?
No, 201 Bluebonnet does not offer parking.
Does 201 Bluebonnet have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Bluebonnet does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Bluebonnet have a pool?
No, 201 Bluebonnet does not have a pool.
Does 201 Bluebonnet have accessible units?
No, 201 Bluebonnet does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Bluebonnet have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Bluebonnet does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Bluebonnet have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 201 Bluebonnet has units with air conditioning.
