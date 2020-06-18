Amenities

1813 Greening Way, Leander, TX 78641 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tiffany Barnes, Hometown Realtors Of Texas Llc, (210) 294-5793. Available from: 06/02/2020. No pets allowed. Leased Fully Furnished. However owner is willing to remove furnishings. Home being leased "AS IS". Owner moving out March 1 so Home available for Move in March 2nd. Owner will have home cleaned and carpets cleaned for new tenant move in. Pets are welcomed. 2 max. Weight Restrictions. Non Refundable Pet Fees, not deposits. New HVAC System being installed by End of May. Currently there are AC Window units through out home Move in ready home in great location and amazing neighborhood! Call us Today 210-294-5793 Hometown Realtors of Texas TREC License #9002058 Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified. Copyright© 2020, AUSTIN Actris. All Rights Reserved. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3572513 ]