1812 Grassland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly elevator on-site laundry pool

Beautifully kept home with many upgrades and custom touches. The kitchen opens to the family room with wood burning fireplace. Huge Master bedroom that opens into an upstairs family area. Large walk-in closets, pantry and laundry room. The home backs greenbelt for added privacy. Walking distance to Bagdad Elementary and neighborhood pool and park. Convenient to metro train station and HEB plus. Accepting both cats and dogs. CALL ALAN KENT TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING 512-790-5987! CALL ALAN - 512-790-5987!