Home
/
Leander, TX
/
1812 Grassland Drive
Last updated February 6 2020 at 6:11 PM

1812 Grassland Drive

1812 Grassland · No Longer Available
Location

1812 Grassland, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
Beautifully kept home with many upgrades and custom touches. The kitchen opens to the family room with wood burning fireplace. Huge Master bedroom that opens into an upstairs family area. Large walk-in closets, pantry and laundry room. The home backs greenbelt for added privacy. Walking distance to Bagdad Elementary and neighborhood pool and park. Convenient to metro train station and HEB plus. Accepting both cats and dogs. CALL ALAN KENT TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING 512-790-5987! CALL ALAN - 512-790-5987!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 Grassland Drive have any available units?
1812 Grassland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 1812 Grassland Drive have?
Some of 1812 Grassland Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 Grassland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1812 Grassland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 Grassland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1812 Grassland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1812 Grassland Drive offer parking?
No, 1812 Grassland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1812 Grassland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 Grassland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 Grassland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1812 Grassland Drive has a pool.
Does 1812 Grassland Drive have accessible units?
No, 1812 Grassland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 Grassland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1812 Grassland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1812 Grassland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1812 Grassland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

