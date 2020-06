Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Cozy single-story home located in established Mason Creek subdivision in the hear of Leander! Huge living space with high ceilings all around, open floor plan, large kitchen opens to dining area, covered patio, double master vanity, and much more! Conveniently located in highly desired Leander ISD, close to shopping and major roadways. Great for entertaining or just your own piece of serenity!