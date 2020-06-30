All apartments in Leander
1104 Coulee Drive

Location

1104 Coulee Drive, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
new construction
Large New Construction Single Level 4-bedroom in Oak Creek - Wonderful home in the Oak Creek Community. This energy efficient, single level home has a nice open feel with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Four bedrooms include a large master suite, as well as a guest room with en suite bath. The kitchen has upgraded appliances with double oven, granite countertops, and is open to the living area which overlooks the expansive covered patio and fenced yard. Master suite has separate tub & shower and great closet space. Incredible floorplan, prewired for security and surround sound. Pets negotiable with additional deposit. Highly sought after Leander schools. Awesome community amenities including park, pool and splash pad! Ready for move in ASAP!

(RLNE5596934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Coulee Drive have any available units?
1104 Coulee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 1104 Coulee Drive have?
Some of 1104 Coulee Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 Coulee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Coulee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Coulee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 Coulee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1104 Coulee Drive offer parking?
No, 1104 Coulee Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1104 Coulee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Coulee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Coulee Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1104 Coulee Drive has a pool.
Does 1104 Coulee Drive have accessible units?
No, 1104 Coulee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Coulee Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 Coulee Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Coulee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 Coulee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

