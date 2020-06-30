1104 Coulee Drive

Amenities

Large New Construction Single Level 4-bedroom in Oak Creek - Wonderful home in the Oak Creek Community. This energy efficient, single level home has a nice open feel with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Four bedrooms include a large master suite, as well as a guest room with en suite bath. The kitchen has upgraded appliances with double oven, granite countertops, and is open to the living area which overlooks the expansive covered patio and fenced yard. Master suite has separate tub & shower and great closet space. Incredible floorplan, prewired for security and surround sound. Pets negotiable with additional deposit. Highly sought after Leander schools. Awesome community amenities including park, pool and splash pad! Ready for move in ASAP!



(RLNE5596934)