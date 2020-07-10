All apartments in Leander
Find more places like 1006 Buttercup Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leander, TX
/
1006 Buttercup Court
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1006 Buttercup Court

1006 Buttercup Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leander
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1006 Buttercup Ct, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Phenomenal single story home on cul-de-sac in highly sought after Leander! Qualifications: gross monthly income 3x rent, stable employment, good landlord references & no felonies. Security deposit must be submitted with applications to be considered complete. Deposit must be certified funds, payable to the owner and mailed or dropped off at our office in Austin. Move in/hold up to 2 weeks after application.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Buttercup Court have any available units?
1006 Buttercup Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
Is 1006 Buttercup Court currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Buttercup Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Buttercup Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006 Buttercup Court is pet friendly.
Does 1006 Buttercup Court offer parking?
No, 1006 Buttercup Court does not offer parking.
Does 1006 Buttercup Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Buttercup Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Buttercup Court have a pool?
No, 1006 Buttercup Court does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Buttercup Court have accessible units?
No, 1006 Buttercup Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Buttercup Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Buttercup Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 Buttercup Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 Buttercup Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside Oaks
680 Naumann Dr
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
Hermosa Village
11680 Hero Way West
Leander, TX 78641
The Standard at Leander Station
1680 Hero Way
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd
Leander, TX 78641
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard
Leander, TX 78641

Similar Pages

Leander 1 BedroomsLeander 2 Bedrooms
Leander Apartments with GarageLeander Apartments with Gym
Leander Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TX
Hornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXKingsland, TXNolanville, TXCanyon Lake, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District