All apartments in Lavon
Find more places like 590 Arthur Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lavon, TX
/
590 Arthur Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 2:31 AM

590 Arthur Drive

590 Arthur Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

590 Arthur Drive, Lavon, TX 75166

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Resort style master-planed community Grand Heritage! Hard to find this wonderful home which walking trail at front of your home. Vault ceiling in living and kitchen. Split bedrooms with new carpet. Master bathroom with double sink and separate shower and garden tub. walking closet in master. 2 inch blinds cover all windows. Granite like laminated countertop with black smooth surface range. Residents enjoy 2 swimming pools, , playground, picnic, splash park, gym, computer lab and party room at club house. Large backyard. Pets are case by case. Black refrigerator is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 590 Arthur Drive have any available units?
590 Arthur Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lavon, TX.
What amenities does 590 Arthur Drive have?
Some of 590 Arthur Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 590 Arthur Drive currently offering any rent specials?
590 Arthur Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 590 Arthur Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 590 Arthur Drive is pet friendly.
Does 590 Arthur Drive offer parking?
Yes, 590 Arthur Drive offers parking.
Does 590 Arthur Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 590 Arthur Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 590 Arthur Drive have a pool?
Yes, 590 Arthur Drive has a pool.
Does 590 Arthur Drive have accessible units?
No, 590 Arthur Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 590 Arthur Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 590 Arthur Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 590 Arthur Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 590 Arthur Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWylie, TXRoyse City, TXRockwall, TXFate, TXRowlett, TXPrinceton, TX
Sachse, TXFairview, TXGreenville, TXMelissa, TXForney, TXTerrell, TXAnna, TXBalch Springs, TXProsper, TXCelina, TXAddison, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District