517 Grant Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool playground fireplace

This home is ready for a new family. The landlord has transformed this into almost new condition. Fresh paint throughout, new appliances, new flooring and much more. It has been profesionally cleaned so it's ready for you to move in. The home features four bedrooms, 2 and half bathrooms, three living areas, dining room, breakfast room wonderful kitchen with large pantry, and a large back yard for all of those out door activities. If that is not enough you will have access to the Grand Heritage Activity Center with pools, playgrounds and much more. No pets allowed and smoking is not allowed on the property. Please use the TxR Lease Application, $45 per adult non refundable application fee.