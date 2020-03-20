All apartments in Lavon
Find more places like 517 Grant Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lavon, TX
/
517 Grant Lane
Last updated March 20 2020 at 9:37 PM

517 Grant Lane

517 Grant Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

517 Grant Lane, Lavon, TX 75166

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
This home is ready for a new family. The landlord has transformed this into almost new condition. Fresh paint throughout, new appliances, new flooring and much more. It has been profesionally cleaned so it's ready for you to move in. The home features four bedrooms, 2 and half bathrooms, three living areas, dining room, breakfast room wonderful kitchen with large pantry, and a large back yard for all of those out door activities. If that is not enough you will have access to the Grand Heritage Activity Center with pools, playgrounds and much more. No pets allowed and smoking is not allowed on the property. Please use the TxR Lease Application, $45 per adult non refundable application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Grant Lane have any available units?
517 Grant Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lavon, TX.
What amenities does 517 Grant Lane have?
Some of 517 Grant Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Grant Lane currently offering any rent specials?
517 Grant Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Grant Lane pet-friendly?
No, 517 Grant Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lavon.
Does 517 Grant Lane offer parking?
Yes, 517 Grant Lane offers parking.
Does 517 Grant Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Grant Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Grant Lane have a pool?
Yes, 517 Grant Lane has a pool.
Does 517 Grant Lane have accessible units?
No, 517 Grant Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Grant Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 Grant Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Grant Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 Grant Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWylie, TXRoyse City, TXRockwall, TXFate, TXRowlett, TXPrinceton, TX
Sachse, TXFairview, TXGreenville, TXMelissa, TXForney, TXTerrell, TXAnna, TXBalch Springs, TXProsper, TXCelina, TXAddison, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District