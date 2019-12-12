All apartments in Lavon
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:31 AM

498 Eisenhower Lane

498 Eisenhower Lane · No Longer Available
Location

498 Eisenhower Lane, Lavon, TX 75166

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
WHOA, BEAUTIFUL ONE-STORY HOME IN DESIRABLE GRAND HERITAGE!! This spacious home features gorgeous laminate wood floors in living and dining areas. Modern farmhouse eat-in kitchen welcomes you with stunning butcher block counter tops, custom island, an abundance of cabinetry, walk-in pantry and so much more! Large living area boasts built-in speakers and wood burning fireplace with decorative mantle. Master retreat features walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Enjoy community amenities such as sparkling swimming pool, playground and Clubhouse. Work bench in garage, radiant barrier and storage building in backyard complete this must see home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 498 Eisenhower Lane have any available units?
498 Eisenhower Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lavon, TX.
What amenities does 498 Eisenhower Lane have?
Some of 498 Eisenhower Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 498 Eisenhower Lane currently offering any rent specials?
498 Eisenhower Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 498 Eisenhower Lane pet-friendly?
No, 498 Eisenhower Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lavon.
Does 498 Eisenhower Lane offer parking?
Yes, 498 Eisenhower Lane offers parking.
Does 498 Eisenhower Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 498 Eisenhower Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 498 Eisenhower Lane have a pool?
Yes, 498 Eisenhower Lane has a pool.
Does 498 Eisenhower Lane have accessible units?
No, 498 Eisenhower Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 498 Eisenhower Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 498 Eisenhower Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 498 Eisenhower Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 498 Eisenhower Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

