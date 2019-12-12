498 Eisenhower Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

WHOA, BEAUTIFUL ONE-STORY HOME IN DESIRABLE GRAND HERITAGE!! This spacious home features gorgeous laminate wood floors in living and dining areas. Modern farmhouse eat-in kitchen welcomes you with stunning butcher block counter tops, custom island, an abundance of cabinetry, walk-in pantry and so much more! Large living area boasts built-in speakers and wood burning fireplace with decorative mantle. Master retreat features walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Enjoy community amenities such as sparkling swimming pool, playground and Clubhouse. Work bench in garage, radiant barrier and storage building in backyard complete this must see home!