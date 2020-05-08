All apartments in Lavon
381 Orbit Drive

381 Orbit Drive · No Longer Available
Location

381 Orbit Drive, Lavon, TX 75166

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Located in Grand Heritage West! Custom townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, tandem front entry garage, spacious floor plan, kitchen opens to living, ceramic wood look flooring in living, kitchen, & dining. Designer neutral colors, decorative lighting, tiled kitchen counters and back splash, separate utility room, full size washer & dryer connections. Private over sized fenced back yard, sprinkler system, and covered porches. Community features clubhouse, pool, splash park, fitness center, business center, jogging paths, playgrounds and much more! Owner pays HOA. APPLY ONLINE TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 381 Orbit Drive have any available units?
381 Orbit Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lavon, TX.
What amenities does 381 Orbit Drive have?
Some of 381 Orbit Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 381 Orbit Drive currently offering any rent specials?
381 Orbit Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 381 Orbit Drive pet-friendly?
No, 381 Orbit Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lavon.
Does 381 Orbit Drive offer parking?
Yes, 381 Orbit Drive offers parking.
Does 381 Orbit Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 381 Orbit Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 381 Orbit Drive have a pool?
Yes, 381 Orbit Drive has a pool.
Does 381 Orbit Drive have accessible units?
No, 381 Orbit Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 381 Orbit Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 381 Orbit Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 381 Orbit Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 381 Orbit Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

