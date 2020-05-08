381 Orbit Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Located in Grand Heritage West! Custom townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, tandem front entry garage, spacious floor plan, kitchen opens to living, ceramic wood look flooring in living, kitchen, & dining. Designer neutral colors, decorative lighting, tiled kitchen counters and back splash, separate utility room, full size washer & dryer connections. Private over sized fenced back yard, sprinkler system, and covered porches. Community features clubhouse, pool, splash park, fitness center, business center, jogging paths, playgrounds and much more! Owner pays HOA. APPLY ONLINE TODAY!