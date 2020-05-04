All apartments in Lavon
Find more places like 369 Orbit Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lavon, TX
/
369 Orbit Drive
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:13 PM

369 Orbit Drive

369 Orbit Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

369 Orbit Drive, Lavon, TX 75166

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Custom duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, tandem front entry 2 car garage, spacious floor plan, kitchen opens to living, ceramic wood look flooring in living, kitchen, and dining. Designer neutral colors, decorative lighting, tiled kitchen counters and back splash, separate utility room, full size washer & dryer connections. Private over sized fenced back yard, sprinkler system and covered porches. Community features clubhouse, pool, splash park, fitness center, business center, jogging paths, playgrounds and much more! Owner pays HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 369 Orbit Drive have any available units?
369 Orbit Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lavon, TX.
What amenities does 369 Orbit Drive have?
Some of 369 Orbit Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 369 Orbit Drive currently offering any rent specials?
369 Orbit Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 369 Orbit Drive pet-friendly?
No, 369 Orbit Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lavon.
Does 369 Orbit Drive offer parking?
Yes, 369 Orbit Drive offers parking.
Does 369 Orbit Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 369 Orbit Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 369 Orbit Drive have a pool?
Yes, 369 Orbit Drive has a pool.
Does 369 Orbit Drive have accessible units?
No, 369 Orbit Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 369 Orbit Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 369 Orbit Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 369 Orbit Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 369 Orbit Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXWylie, TXRoyse City, TXRockwall, TXFate, TXRowlett, TXPrinceton, TX
Sachse, TXFairview, TXGreenville, TXMelissa, TXForney, TXTerrell, TXAnna, TXBalch Springs, TXProsper, TXCelina, TXAddison, TXVan Alstyne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District