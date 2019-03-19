All apartments in Lavon
349 Armstrong Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

349 Armstrong Lane

349 Armstrong Lane · No Longer Available
Location

349 Armstrong Lane, Lavon, TX 75166

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy quality details like 10-ft ceilings, high quality carpeting, ceiling fans, designer-neutral paint, between-glass custom mini-blinds, bronze Victorian fixtures and hardware. Kitchen features custom tile counters and backsplash, trendy black appliances, built in microwave, and breakfast bar overlooking the light and bright living area. Lots of community amenities as well!

All information is deemed reliable. Tenant and Tenant agent should verify all information including schools, measurements, and square footage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 Armstrong Lane have any available units?
349 Armstrong Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lavon, TX.
What amenities does 349 Armstrong Lane have?
Some of 349 Armstrong Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 349 Armstrong Lane currently offering any rent specials?
349 Armstrong Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 Armstrong Lane pet-friendly?
No, 349 Armstrong Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lavon.
Does 349 Armstrong Lane offer parking?
Yes, 349 Armstrong Lane offers parking.
Does 349 Armstrong Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 349 Armstrong Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 Armstrong Lane have a pool?
No, 349 Armstrong Lane does not have a pool.
Does 349 Armstrong Lane have accessible units?
No, 349 Armstrong Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 349 Armstrong Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 349 Armstrong Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 349 Armstrong Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 349 Armstrong Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

