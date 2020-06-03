All apartments in Lavon
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:12 PM

340 Schirra Court

340 Schirra Court · No Longer Available
Location

340 Schirra Court, Lavon, TX 75166

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
Darling covered porch leads to home with light and bright paint throughout, beautiful tile counters and flooring, skylights, bamboo and vinyl plank flooring throughout, quality touches throughout. Community offers resort style amenities: pools, clubhouse, fitness center, computer and gamerooms all included. Includes refrigerator. 2-car tandem garage perfect for extra storage space.

All information is deemed reliable. Verify all information including schools, measurements, and square footage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Schirra Court have any available units?
340 Schirra Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lavon, TX.
What amenities does 340 Schirra Court have?
Some of 340 Schirra Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Schirra Court currently offering any rent specials?
340 Schirra Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Schirra Court pet-friendly?
No, 340 Schirra Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lavon.
Does 340 Schirra Court offer parking?
Yes, 340 Schirra Court offers parking.
Does 340 Schirra Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 Schirra Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Schirra Court have a pool?
Yes, 340 Schirra Court has a pool.
Does 340 Schirra Court have accessible units?
No, 340 Schirra Court does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Schirra Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 Schirra Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 340 Schirra Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 Schirra Court does not have units with air conditioning.

