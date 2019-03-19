9154 Penny Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking media room

SECONDARY MASTER SUITE DOWNSTAIRS, OVERSIZED CORNER LOT! This home is stunning and has been completely remodeled with high end finish out! Tucked on a corner lot in high end Fairlin neighborhood within highly sought after community of Lantana. Wood floors, upgraded granite, game room, media room & secondary downstairs master suite! The office boasts coffered ceilings, french doors & bookshelves. Your gourmet kitchen is a chefs dream with 5 burner gas stove, island, ice maker, built-in refrigerator, double ovens, SS appliances & butlers pantry to the formal dining. Spend summer evenings entertaining under under the large covered patio with fireplace! This home is a must see!