9154 Penny Lane

Amenities
SECONDARY MASTER SUITE DOWNSTAIRS, OVERSIZED CORNER LOT! This home is stunning and has been completely remodeled with high end finish out! Tucked on a corner lot in high end Fairlin neighborhood within highly sought after community of Lantana. Wood floors, upgraded granite, game room, media room & secondary downstairs master suite! The office boasts coffered ceilings, french doors & bookshelves. Your gourmet kitchen is a chefs dream with 5 burner gas stove, island, ice maker, built-in refrigerator, double ovens, SS appliances & butlers pantry to the formal dining. Spend summer evenings entertaining under under the large covered patio with fireplace! This home is a must see!