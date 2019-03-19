All apartments in Lantana
Find more places like 9154 Penny Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lantana, TX
/
9154 Penny Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9154 Penny Lane

9154 Penny Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9154 Penny Lane, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
media room
SECONDARY MASTER SUITE DOWNSTAIRS, OVERSIZED CORNER LOT! This home is stunning and has been completely remodeled with high end finish out! Tucked on a corner lot in high end Fairlin neighborhood within highly sought after community of Lantana. Wood floors, upgraded granite, game room, media room & secondary downstairs master suite! The office boasts coffered ceilings, french doors & bookshelves. Your gourmet kitchen is a chefs dream with 5 burner gas stove, island, ice maker, built-in refrigerator, double ovens, SS appliances & butlers pantry to the formal dining. Spend summer evenings entertaining under under the large covered patio with fireplace! This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9154 Penny Lane have any available units?
9154 Penny Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 9154 Penny Lane have?
Some of 9154 Penny Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9154 Penny Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9154 Penny Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9154 Penny Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9154 Penny Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 9154 Penny Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9154 Penny Lane offers parking.
Does 9154 Penny Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9154 Penny Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9154 Penny Lane have a pool?
No, 9154 Penny Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9154 Penny Lane have accessible units?
No, 9154 Penny Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9154 Penny Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9154 Penny Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9154 Penny Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9154 Penny Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFlower Mound, TXCorinth, TXHickory Creek, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXKeller, TX
Coppell, TXLittle Elm, TXThe Colony, TXKrum, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXAubrey, TXFarmers Branch, TXSanger, TXProsper, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District