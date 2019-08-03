All apartments in Lantana
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:20 AM

9100 Stacee Lane

9100 Stacee Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9100 Stacee Lane, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
elevator
clubhouse
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
parking
garage
media room
This Sotheby built home has it all including handicap accessibility with an elevator and a view of the pond and trails directly across the street. Fresh paint and hand-scraped hardwoods downstairs are beautiful and highlighted by the open plan, high ceilings and Plantation Shutters throughout. The 3 Living Areas do not include the separate, large media room. The SS appliances and open plan make this a cook's delight. Both middle and elementary children could walk to Blantonl and Harpool Middle Schools just up the street. The Catch and Release Pond is across the street along with the hike and nature trails while one of the community centers is just down the street. Easy Access from Hickory Hill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9100 Stacee Lane have any available units?
9100 Stacee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 9100 Stacee Lane have?
Some of 9100 Stacee Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9100 Stacee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9100 Stacee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9100 Stacee Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9100 Stacee Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 9100 Stacee Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9100 Stacee Lane offers parking.
Does 9100 Stacee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9100 Stacee Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9100 Stacee Lane have a pool?
No, 9100 Stacee Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9100 Stacee Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 9100 Stacee Lane has accessible units.
Does 9100 Stacee Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9100 Stacee Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9100 Stacee Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9100 Stacee Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

