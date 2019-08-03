9100 Stacee Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage elevator clubhouse fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator parking garage media room

This Sotheby built home has it all including handicap accessibility with an elevator and a view of the pond and trails directly across the street. Fresh paint and hand-scraped hardwoods downstairs are beautiful and highlighted by the open plan, high ceilings and Plantation Shutters throughout. The 3 Living Areas do not include the separate, large media room. The SS appliances and open plan make this a cook's delight. Both middle and elementary children could walk to Blantonl and Harpool Middle Schools just up the street. The Catch and Release Pond is across the street along with the hike and nature trails while one of the community centers is just down the street. Easy Access from Hickory Hill.