Lantana, TX
8701 Bayberry Avenue
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:46 PM

8701 Bayberry Avenue

8701 Bayberry Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8701 Bayberry Ave, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make yourself at home in this gorgeous home in upscale Lantana Masterplanned Community. Spacious open concept home with over 3700 square feet of living space. Four large bedrooms all downstairs, game room and bonus room upstairs with a full bath. Gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliance, gas cook top, breakfast nook and granite counter tops. Amenities in this community include a private golf course and club, numerous pools, trails and greenbelt. This is a pet friendly property. Be sure to schedule your showing today!
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8701 Bayberry Avenue have any available units?
8701 Bayberry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 8701 Bayberry Avenue have?
Some of 8701 Bayberry Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8701 Bayberry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8701 Bayberry Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8701 Bayberry Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8701 Bayberry Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8701 Bayberry Avenue offer parking?
No, 8701 Bayberry Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8701 Bayberry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8701 Bayberry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8701 Bayberry Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8701 Bayberry Avenue has a pool.
Does 8701 Bayberry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8701 Bayberry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8701 Bayberry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8701 Bayberry Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8701 Bayberry Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8701 Bayberry Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

