8701 Bayberry Avenue

Make yourself at home in this gorgeous home in upscale Lantana Masterplanned Community. Spacious open concept home with over 3700 square feet of living space. Four large bedrooms all downstairs, game room and bonus room upstairs with a full bath. Gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliance, gas cook top, breakfast nook and granite counter tops. Amenities in this community include a private golf course and club, numerous pools, trails and greenbelt. This is a pet friendly property. Be sure to schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.