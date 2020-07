Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Lantana Nice 3-2-2. Huge living area. Fireplace. Open to - from kitchen area. Split bedrooms. Gas start fireplace. C-fans. Walk in closets. Large master bedroom. C-tile floors and carpet. HOA included and takes care of front yard. Small fenced in patio area in back. High ceilings. Clubhouse, pool, park, playground, tennis. Greenbelt area behind house. Tenants just moved out. Showable but we still have some maintenance to do by move in time for new tenants.