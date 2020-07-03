All apartments in Lantana
8231 Navisota Drive
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:13 AM

8231 Navisota Drive

8231 Navisota Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8231 Navisota Drive, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Stunning 5 bdrm estate on golf course lot in Lantana! Downstairs features formal living & dining with dry bar, study, living and eat-in kitchen. Kitchen features double ovens, gas range, granite counter-tops which opens to living room with a gas fireplace featuring stone all the way up the soaring ceilings. Beautiful views of the golf course. Upstairs features 2 master suites and 2 add't bedrooms, media room and balcony. Lawn-care & basic cable included. Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application.NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8231 Navisota Drive have any available units?
8231 Navisota Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 8231 Navisota Drive have?
Some of 8231 Navisota Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8231 Navisota Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8231 Navisota Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8231 Navisota Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8231 Navisota Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8231 Navisota Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8231 Navisota Drive offers parking.
Does 8231 Navisota Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8231 Navisota Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8231 Navisota Drive have a pool?
No, 8231 Navisota Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8231 Navisota Drive have accessible units?
No, 8231 Navisota Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8231 Navisota Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8231 Navisota Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8231 Navisota Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8231 Navisota Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

