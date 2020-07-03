8231 Navisota Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly cable included garage

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Stunning 5 bdrm estate on golf course lot in Lantana! Downstairs features formal living & dining with dry bar, study, living and eat-in kitchen. Kitchen features double ovens, gas range, granite counter-tops which opens to living room with a gas fireplace featuring stone all the way up the soaring ceilings. Beautiful views of the golf course. Upstairs features 2 master suites and 2 add't bedrooms, media room and balcony. Lawn-care & basic cable included. Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application.NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.