8200 Watson Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Meticulously clean 1 story home in Lantana! Luxurious hardwood flooring and tile throughout - No carpet except in master closet. Huge kitchen with plenty cabinets and granite counters and island open to the living room. Home offers stainless steel appliances (washer and dryer included) Master bedroom with double sinks, walk in shower & bathtub is separate from the 2 secondary bedrooms. Freshly painted throughout. Private backyard with shed. Corner lot. HOA maintains the front yards. Come & enjoy all that Lantana has to offer: POOLS, FITNESS CENTERS, TENNIS, TRAILS and so much more! Excellent onsite elementary & middle schools.