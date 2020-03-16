All apartments in Lantana
8200 Watson Road

8200 Watson Road · No Longer Available
Location

8200 Watson Road, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Meticulously clean 1 story home in Lantana! Luxurious hardwood flooring and tile throughout - No carpet except in master closet. Huge kitchen with plenty cabinets and granite counters and island open to the living room. Home offers stainless steel appliances (washer and dryer included) Master bedroom with double sinks, walk in shower & bathtub is separate from the 2 secondary bedrooms. Freshly painted throughout. Private backyard with shed. Corner lot. HOA maintains the front yards. Come & enjoy all that Lantana has to offer: POOLS, FITNESS CENTERS, TENNIS, TRAILS and so much more! Excellent onsite elementary & middle schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

