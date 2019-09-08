All apartments in Lantana
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:30 AM

704 Skyler Street

704 Skyler Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

704 Skyler Street, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Absolutely Stunning Custom Home with Pool & Oversized Spa. Exquisite Upgrades & Updates throughout! Home offers a flexible layout with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, 2-Car Garage, 4 Living Areas, & Study. Enjoy the Gourmet Chef’s Kitchen with extensive counter space & SS appliances! Split Bedroom Layout offers a Private Master Suite with spacious sitting area & bathroom. Upgrades include hardwood flooring, plumbing & lighting fixtures, stainless steel appliances, extended patio with stamped concrete, & so much more. Too many upgrades to list! Close to Schools, Parks, and Shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Skyler Street have any available units?
704 Skyler Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 704 Skyler Street have?
Some of 704 Skyler Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Skyler Street currently offering any rent specials?
704 Skyler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Skyler Street pet-friendly?
No, 704 Skyler Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 704 Skyler Street offer parking?
Yes, 704 Skyler Street offers parking.
Does 704 Skyler Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Skyler Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Skyler Street have a pool?
Yes, 704 Skyler Street has a pool.
Does 704 Skyler Street have accessible units?
No, 704 Skyler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Skyler Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 Skyler Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 704 Skyler Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 Skyler Street does not have units with air conditioning.

