500 Catherine Lane

Like new American Legend Home for lease with only one previous tenant. Light and bright, soaring ceilings in family room, overlook from the second story and open to kitchen, Stainless Steal appliances, gas cook top with upgraded vent-a-hood, white cabinets with light granite, SS refrigerator. Covered patio, nice yard, privacy wood fence. Cast stone fireplace, gas starter, AND in this spectacular, planned, golf course community with all amenities. Enjoy the use of pools, parks, work-out facilities with beautiful hike and bike trails. Elementary and middle school are inside the community.