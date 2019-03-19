All apartments in Lantana
Find more places like 500 Catherine Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lantana, TX
/
500 Catherine Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

500 Catherine Lane

500 Catherine Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

500 Catherine Lane, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Like new American Legend Home for lease with only one previous tenant. Light and bright, soaring ceilings in family room, overlook from the second story and open to kitchen, Stainless Steal appliances, gas cook top with upgraded vent-a-hood, white cabinets with light granite, SS refrigerator. Covered patio, nice yard, privacy wood fence. Cast stone fireplace, gas starter, AND in this spectacular, planned, golf course community with all amenities. Enjoy the use of pools, parks, work-out facilities with beautiful hike and bike trails. Elementary and middle school are inside the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Catherine Lane have any available units?
500 Catherine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 500 Catherine Lane have?
Some of 500 Catherine Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Catherine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
500 Catherine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Catherine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 500 Catherine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 500 Catherine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 500 Catherine Lane offers parking.
Does 500 Catherine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Catherine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Catherine Lane have a pool?
Yes, 500 Catherine Lane has a pool.
Does 500 Catherine Lane have accessible units?
No, 500 Catherine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Catherine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Catherine Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Catherine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Catherine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFlower Mound, TXCorinth, TXHickory Creek, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXKeller, TX
Coppell, TXLittle Elm, TXThe Colony, TXKrum, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXAubrey, TXFarmers Branch, TXSanger, TXProsper, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District